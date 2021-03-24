Centre’s NCT Bill To Be Discussed in RS, Amid Opposition Outrage

The Centre’s controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 24 March.

The Upper House was adjourned on Wednesday till 11 am, so that members could pay tribute to AIADMK MP A Mohammed John, who passed away on Tuesday.

Causing repeated disruptions in the proceedings of the House on Tuesday, the heated discussion over the Bill led to the Rajya Sabha being adjourned multiple times. This comes a day after the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

The Bill moved by the Centre on 15 March proposes that the government in the national capital territory of Delhi means the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. It gives discretionary powers to the L-G even in matters where the Legislative Assembly of Delhi is empowered to make laws.

The proposed legislation also seeks to ensure that the Lieutenant Governor is necessarily granted an opportunity to give their opinion before any decision taken by the Council of Ministers or the Delhi Cabinet is implemented.

What Opposition Is Saying

“Central government is liable to bring a Constitutional Amendment Bill in House before making any amendment to constitution. I gave a notice in Rajya Sabha yesterday that this (GNCTD Amendment) Bill is unconstitutional and mustn’t be allowed to be presented in House,” said Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh to ANI.

Singh added, “They (BJP) have been losing for 23 years & now want to remove a govt (AAP) that has consistently worked for people of Delhi & has also been winning by majority. All political parties are opposing this Bill because this can happen to anyone tomorrow.”

TMC MP Derek O’Brien tweeted on Wednesday saying that the new Bill is “another knife in the heart of democracy.”

‘Snatches Democratic Rights’

Leader of Opposition in the Upper House Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the Bill could snatch the democratic rights of the elected government.

"“They should withdraw it and restore the Delhi government’s power. Today it’s AAP, tomorrow it’ll be someone else. They can’t snatch democratic rights of elected government and Union Territories.”" - Kharge said, speaking to ANI.

The Congress had issued a whip to its MPs in Rajya Sabha and asked them to support the party's stance on the Bill. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has asked all Opposition parties to oppose the Bill in Rajya Sabha.

Amid all the chaos on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha has decided that it will sit from 10 am on Wednesday to discuss the Bill and that there will be no Zero Hour or Question Hour in the House, reported ANI.

According to ANI, AAP Rajya Sabha MPs later met Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over the discussion that took place in the House on Tuesday. Kejriwal had tweeted on Monday that the passing of the Bill is an insult to the people of Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)

