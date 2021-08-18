Centre should move cautiously, follow independent foreign policy on Afghan issue: CPI

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI) The Union Government should ensure the protection of Indian nationals who are still in Afghanistan and try to bring them back and also follow an independent foreign policy on the Afghan issue without 'succumbing' to what America is saying, CPI General Secretary D Raja said on Wednesday.

Talking about international developments and the response of various countries vis-a-vis the Afghan issue, he said the Centre must move cautiously on the matter.

Though India's Ambassador and many Indian nationals have since returned to the country, there are still some Indian citizens in Afghanistan and the Indian government should secure their protection and try to bring them back. 'The Government of India should pursue an independent foreign policy, not succumbing to what America tells us,' he said.

The Taliban taking over control of Kabul and several provinces has become a matter of concern for the international community, including India, the CPI leader said.

'They (Taliban) say they will give all freedoms, all rights to women according to the Islamic values. We don't know how they are going to conduct themselves and effect the operation of Afghanistan. But, it is a matter of concern. We have to wait and watch really what is going to happen in Afghanistan,' he told reporters here.

He favoured that the people of Afghanistan should decide what kind of government and policies they want.

'Whoever may be in power, but people should accept, people should see they get all rights, human rights, constitutional rights,' he said.

The CPI leader, who came down heavily on the Modi government, favoured unity of all secular, democratic parties to 'remove' the BJP from power. PTI SJR BN BN