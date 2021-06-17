Centre makes gold hallmarking mandatory, implements rules with few exceptions

Gold hallmarking has become mandatory from today but few exceptions are also given. Modi govt implements rules in a phased manner with exemptions. 'The mandatory regime (hallmarking) is going to bring a level playing field between big jewellers & small jewellers. Now, all jewellers will be at par as there will no small or big jewellers', Surendra Mehta, National Secretary, India Bullion & Jewellers Association, tells TIMES NOW. Take a look at this ground report by Govind from a gold showroom in Bhopal. Watch the full video to know more about this story and stay updated with the latest news and breaking stories only on Times Now.

