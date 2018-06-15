Centre launched 'Digital India' to ensure more people can benefit from technology: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the centre launched 'Digital India' to ensure more people can benefit from the joys of technology, especially in rural areas. The Prime Minister was interacting with beneficiaries of the various 'Digital India' programs through video conference. "We launched Digital India with a very simple focus- to ensure more people can benefit from the joys of technology, especially in rural areas," said PM Modi.