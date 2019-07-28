Centre laid foundation to make India 5 trillion economy between 2014-2019: Amit Shah

While addressing at the Uttar Pradesh government's 2nd groundbreaking ceremony of projects, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will be made a US$ 5 trillion economy. Remarks were made by people. But, I would like to say that between 2014-2019, central government completed the work of laying down a foundation for this." Amit Shah is in Lucknow to attend 2nd ground breaking ceremony of 'UP Investors Summit'.