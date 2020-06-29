Centre issues Unlock 2.0 guidelines, schools and colleges to stay closed till 31 July; COVID-19 cases cross 5.48 lakh, toll reaches 16,475

The Centre on Monday issued Unlock 2.0 guidelines allowing for further re-opening of activities outside containment zones even as a single-day spike of 19,459 new COVID-19 cases took India's total to 5,48,318. The toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

MHA issues Unlock 2 guidelines

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued detailed guidelines that will be applicable from 1 July after the 'Unlock 1' phase ends on 30 June.

The fresh guidelines said schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31 July. It added metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also remain shut. Similarly, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will continue to be prohibited.

"Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation," the home ministry said.

Domestic and international (under the Vande Bharat mission) flights and passenger trains, already operational in a limited manner, will be further expanded in a calibrated manner, it said.

The new guidelines, the ministry said, are based on feedback received from states and Union Territories and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

"Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till 31 July. These zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the state, UT governments with a view to containing the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," it said.

As per the guidelines, strict perimeter control shall be maintained within the containment zones and only essential activities shall be allowed.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Nagaland extend lockdown

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu extended existing lockdown curbs and relaxations till 31 July while Nagaland too extended existing lockdown restrictions till 15 July.

A day after the Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ruled out lifting lockdown after 30 June, the state government issued an order extending lockdown in the state till 31 July. The order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.

No new loosening of curbs has been announced and relaxations granted earlier under "Mission Begin Again" will continue for citizens.

The state government has also advised that work from home should be followed as far as possible. Mehta's order said private offices can operate with up to 10 percent strength or 10 people whichever is more. However, for state government employees the ratio is 15 percent or 15 people, whichever is higher.

According to ANI, the government has empowered district collectors and municipal commissioners to impose restrictions on non-essential activities in areas where cases are on the rise.

The order clearly prohibited inter-district movement of people as well as long-distance travelling without any emergency.

The order came on a day when the state recorded 5,257 new COVID-19 cases, taking the number of the infections in the state to 1,69,883 while fatalities rose by 181 to 7,610.

The Tamil Nadu government said that the current relaxations and curbs shall be in force till July 31 across the state, except in Chennai and Madurai where the intense lockdown will continue till 5 July. Schools, colleges, malls, resorts, lodges, cinema halls, and bars would continue to be shut and religious congregations and prayers in places of worship in urban regions are banned.

Travel to tourist places like Nilgiris, Kodaikanal and Yercaud for non-residents and for tourism purposes is not allowed, an official release said.

The Nagaland government decided to extended the lockdown in the state till 15 July during the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Planning and Coordination and Parliamentary Affairs minister Neiba Kronu, who is also the government spokesperson on COVID-19, told PTI.

