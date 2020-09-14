Centre introduces 3 farm sector bills in LS, says MSP will stay; faces oppn flak, protests by farmers in Punjab

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Centre on Monday introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha on the farm sector asserting the Minimum Support Price(MSP) for agriculture produce is here to stay as farmers in Punjab continued their protests against the proposed laws.

'I want to assure on behalf of the government that MSP was there, is there, and will continue to be there,' Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told the lower house on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament amid opposition by the Congress and other non-BJP parties against the legislations.

Tomar introduced 'The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill' and 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill', while Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Danve introduced 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill'. The bills seek to replace the ordinances promulgated by the government earlier.

The opposition parties have alleged that the new laws will undermine the safety net provided to the farmers by the MSP system and will lead to their exploitation by big companies.

'This is a case of legislative overreach and a direct attack on the federal structure of the Constitution,' Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said while opposing the bills.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to allege the ordinances were a 'deadly attack' on farmers and agricultural labourers.

'The three 'black' ordinances of the Modi government are a deadly attack on farmers-agricultural labourers so that they do not get MSP and are also forced to sell their land to capitalists,' the former Congress chief said.

Farmers in Punjab blocked several roads including the Amritsar-Delhi national highway and held agitations in different parts of the state to protest the farm ordinances.

While different farmers' outfits raised slogans against the Centre for bringing the 'anti-farmer' ordinances and demanded their rollback, commuters faced inconvenience due to the road blockade as authorities diverted traffic through other roads.

A group of farmers from Uttar Pradesh marched to the national capital to protest against the ordinances but they were stopped at the Delhi-UP border, police said.

A senior police officer said the farmers, affiliated to the Bharatiya Kisan Union, were headed to the Jantar Mantar, but were stopped at the NH-24 near the Ghazipur border, and were asked to send their representatives who would talk to the authorities. The rest of the group has been told to wait at the border, he said.

In the Lok Sabha, Tomar said the proposed legislations will help farmers get a remunerative price for their produce as well as private investments and technology.

The new laws will enable barrier-free trade in agricultural produce, and also empower farmers to engage with investors of their choice, he added.

The minister said these steps are only the latest in a series of measures taken by the government as part of its continuous commitment to championing the cause of welfare of the farmers of India.

Tomar said that almost 86 per cent of farmers have agricultural land of less than two hectares and they are often unable to benefit from the MSP.

Participating in the debate in the Lok Sabha, members of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress(TMC) claimed that the legislations will only benefit capitalists, and accused the Centre of attacking the federal structure of the Constitution.

Tomar said the bill will help the farmers as they are unable to invest much in their farm and do not attract investments from others.

He also rejected the criticism that it was beyond the remit of the union government to legislate on these issues, saying opposition members should trust the Centre.

The Opposition has alleged that the Centre brought in the legislations without consulting the states under whose domain 'agriculture' and 'mandis' fall.

Tomar asked the opposition members to study the content of the bills deeply before 'running to oppose them'.

He stressed that farmers will get a lot of benefit from these laws as they can enter into an agreement with private traders for selling their produce.

These agreements will be about the produce and not the farmland, he asserted, rebutting suggestions that farmers may lose ownership of their land.

