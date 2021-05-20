Centre increased subsidy on DAP fertiliser due to pressure of farm organisations, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (Photo/ ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that pressure of farmer organisations was behind the central government's decision to increase subsidy on Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser.

"The rate of the fertilizers had gone to Rs 1,900. The farmer organisations pressurised the government over this. The matter was also raised at the ongoing protest of the Kisan Sanyukt Morcha," Tikait told ANI.

He reiterated his demand for the withdrawal of the three farms laws which were introduced in 2020.

"The government should also take back the three farm laws against which the farmers are protesting for six months," he said.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the Central's farm laws.

The BKU leader also said that other issues of the farmer community should also be resolved.

"As the government provided subsidiary on the fertilizers, they should also solve other issues of the farmer community," the farmer leader added.

The Centre on Wednesday decided to increase the subsidy for Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser from Rs 500 per bag to Rs 1,200 per bag. With the increase in subsidy in DAP, the Centre will spend an additional Rs 14,775 crore as subsidy in Kharif season.

Recently, the international prices of phosphoric acid, and ammonia used in DAP, have gone up by 60 per cent to 70 per cent.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar lauded the Centre's decision to increase subsidy on DAP fertiliser and termed the decision as "historic" and said this is the highest such hike. (ANI)