Centre Has Failed to Meet Oxygen-Supply Assurance: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 4 May, told the central government that it had failed to meet its assurance on oxygen supply to Delhi government.

The bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli slammed the Centre saying that the Supreme Court had taken note of the Solicitor General’s assurance that GNCTD's demand for oxygen will be fulfilled.

Saying that the the projected demand for oxygen was 976 MT, the HC added that the apex court order had highlighted that the GNCTD had increased its demand to 700 MT per day.

“We reject the submission of Mr Sharma and Ms Bhati that GNCTD is not entitled to receive 700 MT of oxygen per day in light of the existing medical infrastructure. It pains us that this issue should be viewed the way it’s being done by the central government,” the court said, LiveLaw reported.

IIT, IIMs Would Do a Better Job Than Centre: HC

The court, earlier in the hearing, had instructed that IIT or IIM will do a better job of managing oxygen if the Centre hands over the responsibility of organising Liquid Medical Oxygen to the premier institutes.

According to the Delhi HC, the Supreme Court had said that the central government will have to supply 700 metric tonnes of the life-saving gas.

Chiding the Centre, it said, “If you don’t undertake this exercise, you will be in contempt. Now, this is your job, there are tankers available but you are not willing to do this job.”

The HC began hearing the petition on the several issues that had surfaced in the national capital amid the vicious second wave of Covid-19.

In his plea filed through advocate Snigdha Singh, Pratyush Prasanna claimed that "due to an acute shortage of hospital beds and other necessities such as testing kits and oxygen supply, there has been an overwhelming number of deaths in the country, especially in the national capital region."

