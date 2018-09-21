Centre exploring options to extend support to PCPIR projects

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) The Centre is exploring possibilities and options to extend its support in terms of strengthening infrastructure and ensuring availability of feedstock in the Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Regions (PCPIRs) projects, an official said.

The Centre was also studying "various models" that have been developed for setting up such clusters in different countries.

"There are some issues with regard to PCPIRs. In the existing policy, the role of the Central government was to provide support for infrastructure outside the boundaries of PCPIRs, which is still a very large area. Within the boundary of PCPIRs, the responsibility is with the respective state government," Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals Secretary P. Raghavendra Rao said.

He said the issues include feedstock availability, infrastructure including the connected pipelines for transportation for feedstock and end products.

"Now, we are focusing that what kind of supports that need to be extended in terms of road, power, water supply within the PCPIRs' region and how do we ensure the availability of feedstock," he said.

There were four approved PCPIRs, each in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu. Out of these, the one in Gujarat has taken off reasonably well while the others are yet to gain momentum.

An amended policy for PCPIRs is also under consultation and will likely be finalised within the current financial year.

"We are looking at the overall picture and studying models that have been developed by Singapore and other countries. We are examining the various possible options to overcome the challenges so that the policy becomes more vibrant," Rao said on the sidelines of an industry meet here on Thursday evening ahead of the "India Chem 2018" to be held in Mumbai from October 4-6.

Rao pointed out that "discussions are also on" on how to create a proper framework or environment so that Indian companies are able to put up facilities tapping overseas resources.

When asked about the proposed PCPIR in West Bengal, Rao said: "I wish that it becomes a reality."

