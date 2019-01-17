Centre to make Euro 6 mandatory for initial launch from April 1, 2020: Nitin Gadkari

The Centre has taken a decision to make Euro 6 mandatory for initial launch from April 1, 2020, said Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. Addressing Symposium of International Automotive Technology 2019 in Pune, Gadkari asserted: "Our government has taken a decision to make Euro 6 mandatory for initial launch from April 1, 2020. The way automobiles are increasing is not good for the environment." Notably, the aim of Euro 6 is to reduce levels of exhaust emissions in petrol and diesel cars, including carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxide (NOx), hydrocarbons (THC and NMHC) and particulate matter (PM). Stating that it is time for the country to put 15% methanol in petrol, Gadkari further announced that Transport Ministry will give the centre of excellence for methanol at ARAI (The Automotive Research Association Of India) and whatever amount is required for them will be provided by my ministry.