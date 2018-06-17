Centre to end Ramadan ceasefire in J and K, security operations will resume: Rajnath Singh

As the holy month of Ramadan came to an end on June 16, Centre on Sunday announced it will resume security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and end a month-long unilateral ceasefire. The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to twitter and announced the news "The Government of India decides not to extend the suspension of operations in J and K announced in the beginning of Ramazan." Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed numerous incidents of ceasefire violations, stone pelting and terrorist activities during the holy month of Ramadan. Recently, senior journalist and editor of newspaper 'Rising Kashmir', Shujaat Bukhari was gunned down by suspected militants in state capital Srinagar.