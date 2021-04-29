'What has Centre been doing for past 14 months?': Madras HC rips govt over COVID-19 management plan

FP Staff
·7-min read

Questioning the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madras High Court on Thursday said that the situation 'continues to be dire' despite a year into another strict lockdown.

"Why are we acting only in April now though we had time for one year? Despite having a lockdown for most of the last one year, see the situation of absolute despair we are in", Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee told Additional Solicitor General of India R Shankaranarayanan, as per Live Law.

This, a day after fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 16,000 mark, the highest since the start of the pandemic. The state logged more than 15,000 cases each on Tuesday, Monday and Sunday. Tamil Nadu had crossed the 10,000 daily mark on 18 April.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy asked what the Centre has been doing over the past 14 months. The division bench made the remarks while responding to Shankaranarayanan's statement that the COVID surge was 'unexpected'.

"I have never met a respectable doctor who advised to drop guard", Chief Justice Banerjee said. "Who are the experts Central government has been consulting?" he further asked, as per the report. The observations came at the end of the hearing in the court's suo motu case on the COVID-19 management in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

"All that you are showing that things will be hunky-dory in June... Did they (Centre) consult experts? ... All that we see here is that 'June it will be better'.. we are all depending on chance, without doing anything," Chief Justice Banerjee stated, as per Bar and Bench.

The court also took note of issues such as the pricing of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly for those between the ages of 18 and 44, the 'mad rush' for the vaccines and the CoWin website crashing. After Shankaranarayanan told the bench he would obtain instructions in the matter, the court said that all these aspects have to be dealt with in a 'planned manner' and not an ad-hoc basis, as per the report.

"There cannot be an ad hocism about that ... We do not mean any disrespect, (but) we had to go in a planned, informed manner after consulting experts, not ad hocism", the Chief Justice Banerjee said. The court then adjourned the hearing, saying it would take up the matter tomorrow.

This comes just days after the Madras High Court on Monday lashed out at the EC, calling it 'singularly responsible' for the second wave of COVID-19 in India and remarked that its officers should probably be booked for murder. The EC allowing political parties to take out rallies and meetings had led to the spread of the pandemic, the court remarked.

"Were you on another planet when the election rallies were held?", Chief Justice Banerjee had asked during the hearing. The court further warned it would not hesitate to stop the counting of votes on 2 May -- the day of the counting of votes and declaration of results of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, three other states Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu and the UT of Puducherry --- unless the EC put in place a blueprint of a plan to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed.

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday banned all victory processions on 2 May, both during and after the counting of votes to check the spread of COVID. The EC further directed that only two persons can accompany winning candidates to receive certificates of election from Returning Officers.

The fresh EC guidelines go beyond the ones issued by the poll panel for the Bihar Assembly elections last year which were being used as a template for elections being held during the coronavirus pandemic. The poll panel has to apprise the high court tomorrow on the steps it has taken to ensure a COVID-safe counting process.

High Courts hammer governments

Tuesday also witnessed high courts around the country bring down the hammer on several governments. The Delhi High Court came down heavily on the state government in a hearing, saying its confidence in the government is shaken and telling authorities to put their house in order.

"Set your house in order. Enough is enough. If you cannot manage it, tell us then we will ask the Central government to send their officers. We will ask them to take over. We cannot let people die like this," the division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said while hearing a case on shortage of oxygen supply and COVID-19 essentials.

The court, slamming the government for rampant black marketing of oxygen cylinders and essential drugs in the National Capital, asked it to submit a report about the deaths which have taken place in Delhi on account of a shortage of oxygen.

The court further said it has not made any request for creating COVID-19 facilities for its judges, staff and their families in a five-star hotel and an SDM's order saying so was "very misleading".

In Gujarat, during a hearing on the suo moto proceedings on the surge in COVID-19 cases the high court said the affidavit submitted by the state paints a rosy picture and is not in touch with the ground reality. "We can't sit in the ivory towers. The state has to take steps to break the chain,"Live Law quoted Justice BD Karia as saying.

Chief Justice Vikram Nath of the Gujarat High Court said that there should be an assurance from the state government that no patient is unattended. Justice Karia added that it is alright even if patients are treated outside the hospitals. "With the limited resources we have, the problem is going to rise. We cant be mute spectators to the problem," Chief Justice Nath said.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed all authorities to strictly enforce the ban imposed by the Election Commission on rallies and gatherings on 2 May. "The restriction imposed by the Election Commission of India as indicated above, shall be strictly enforced by all authorities concerned and it is so directed by this court," the bench ordered.

In Bombay, the high court, noting that the bodies of COVID-19 patients cannot be kept lying for hours waiting to be cremated, directed the Maharashtra government and the BMC to inform it about the condition of crematoriums across the state and in Mumbai.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni said in several crematoriums there is awaiting period before bodies are cremated and relatives of the victims are forced to queue outside the crematoriums.

"The Maharashtra government and all other civic authorities will have to come up with some mechanism to address this issue. Bodies cannot be left lying like that for hours together. They are corpses," the high court said while hearing a clutch of public interest litigations seeking directions pertaining to shortage of Remdesivir injections, oxygen supply, availability of beds and other issues.

Justice Kulkarni cited an incident in Maharashtra's Beed district, where 22 bodies of COVID-19 victims were stuffed in an ambulance while being transported to the crematorium. "If there is a waiting period at a crematorium, the body should not be released from the hospital," the high court said.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Central Government on two pleas challenging its "discriminatory COVID-19 vaccination policy". The court clarified that since the matter is under the consideration of the Supreme Court, no orders will be passed by it for the time being. It then posted the pleas to 4 May for further hearing.

With inputs from PTI

Also See: Mamata Banerjee welcomes Madras HC's EC criticism, demands withdrawal of Central forces from West Bengal

Singularly responsible for COVID-19 second wave, officials should probably be booked for murder: Madras HC shreds EC

Germany 'urgently preparing' mission of support to help India battle COVID-19, says Chancellor Angela Merkel

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Latest stories

  • Family's 'heartbreaking' decision after mother's COVID death

    A man in India has been left with no choice but to transport his deceased mother himself as his family failed to secure an ambulance for her.

  • Arundhati Roy calls India Covid crisis a ‘crime against humanity’ and Modi a ‘crisis-generating machine’

    India recorded highest ever number of infections, breaking global records as health system reels

  • COVID-19: IIT Bombay finds innovative way to generate oxygen

    Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) Amid the shortage of medical oxygen for treating COVID-19 patients, the IIT Bombay has come up with an ingenious solution to help address the issue by converting a nitrogen unit into an oxygen generating unit, the institute said on Thursday.

  • 'As They Helped Others, So Must We': Prince Charles Makes Appeal for India's Covid Aid

    Prince Charles spoke of his 'great love' for India and said that those suffering the effects of this pandemic in the country are in his 'thoughts and prayers'.

  • Exit Poll Results 2021 date and time: When and where to watch exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, TN, Kerala and Puducherry

    As per the Election Commission, exit polls for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry can be published at 7.30 pm today — an hour after polls close

  • WATCH: Dr Devi Shetty says next big shortage is going to be of doctors, nurses and other frontline healthcare workers

    India on Wednesday saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, while the toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities

  • ‘I don’t stop crying’: families of Australians caught in India Covid surge plead for repatriation

    Coalition urged to set up additional quarantine facilities as relatives tell of despair at worsening crisis With a stronger quarantine system, Australia could offer more help to those trapped in India | Hassan Vally Relatives wearing protective gear perform final rites for a Covid victim at an open crematorium in Bangalore, southern India. The Australian government is being urged to do more to repatriate its citizens. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The families of Australians stranded in the subcontinent are urging the Morrison government to establish a quarantine solution that would allow their loved ones to return home en masse when flights from India eventually resume. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Tuesday announced a pause on direct flights from India to Australia until at least 15 May – including government repatriation flights due to land at the Howard Springs quarantine facility outside of Darwin. Some 9,000 Australians in India are bracing for a deterioration of the Covid outbreak that saw 350,000 new infections on Monday. Moves by countries including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to bar non-citizens from transiting through their airports have essentially closed off any option to leave India. Morrison, asked about the possibility that vulnerable Australians in India could die during the health crisis, said: “That is the nature of a global pandemic – that is why we have been repatriating citizens.” “I don’t see those Australians of Indian heritage as a problem we have to solve, not at all, and I am concerned that’s how some may have been seeing this,” he said. “These are Australians and Australian residents who need our help and we intend to ensure that we are able to restore, particularly the repatriation flights, and that those repatriation flights focus on the most vulnerable.” Morrison did not directly answer whether he was considering setting up additional federal quarantine facilities, but he flagged that Australian cricketers currently in India would not be prioritised to return once flights resumed. Deepa, who lives on Sydney’s north shore, is one of countless Indian Australians overwhelmed by the news coming out of her home country. “Each day I read the news and I don’t stop crying,” Deepa, who did not want her surname published, told Guardian Australia. “It’s so heartbreaking the way they have treated Australians, who went there with the government’s permission, who have been trying to get home since before this current wave. What sort of values system does our government have?” In late February, after her husband Ashish’s father died, he flew to Chandigarh to be with his mother. Ashish planned to help her get his father’s affairs in order and adjust to life without him. Last week, Ashish’s flight home via Singapore was cancelled when that country banned flights for non-citizens arriving from India. And as the $6,000 he spent on that flight ticket had not yet been refunded, his family was struggling to pay for any of the remaining routes home that had not yet been closed off. “We don’t have the money to book another flight and risk a border change forcing it to be cancelled,” Deepa said. Ashish is now buying supplies for his mother so she doesn’t have to go out and risk infection. Deepa believes that, given the rate of infection, it is inevitable he will contract Covid-19 at some point. “I hope and pray that if he does get it his symptoms are mild and he recovers,” she said. Deepa has several younger relatives in Bangalore who have contracted Covid in the current wave and are now being treated for pneumonia. She is desperate for the government to set up a safe quarantine facility to allow for the repatriation of Australians on a mass scale. While her husband has been in India, their landlord has given them an eviction notice for 10 May, and Deepa and her seven-year-old daughter, Aditi, have had to pack up their home without Ashish. “They’ve stopped seeing us as citizens – there are so few options for Australians to return when the flights do resume. But if you’re a cricketer and can afford to charter a flight, do you deserve to be safe more than others? It’s nonsense,” Deepa said. “They’re the government, they have quarantine facilities, they have responsibility to look at rural areas for new solutions. They have to make the system work. “If they want to make sure everyone who comes into quarantine in Australia presents no Covid risk, then why do they even have a quarantine system?” Also in Sydney, Anisa Patel is watching on in despair as the situation in India worsens. She moved to Australia with her husband from Mumbai seven years ago and they run a packaged-meal business. All of their parents and extended family remain in India. “We’re extremely worried for our parents,” she said. “It’s constantly at the back of my mind.” Anisa believes that once the government allows flights to resume, it should expand the quarantine capacity and offer it to all Australians stuck in India. She also thinks there should be quarantine capacity reserved so if Australians need to return to India to visit sick relatives in emergency situations they are able to. “As the situation gets worse, many relatives of Indian Australians will get sick. Many will need to go back, it’s an important part of their life. They should be able to go and have a way to return that doesn’t pose a risk to the community,” she said, suggesting a regional quarantine option.

  • Madrid Open: World No 1 Novak Djokovic pulls out of tournament, announce organisers

    A message from the tournament's official twitter account read: "Novak Djokovic will not be playing in the Mutua Madrid Open. 'Sorry that I won’t be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans”, said Djokovic. 'It’s been two years already, quite a long time. Hope to see you all next year!'".

  • With 25,986 new COVID-19 infections, Delhi's active cases near one lakh

    New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Delhi reported 25,986 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total active cases in the national capital to 99,752, which is the highest so far.

  • Uttar Pradesh Driver Skips Ramzan Fasts to Perform Last Rites of Orphans

    UP's Faizul is providing free hearse car services to the poor amid the Covid-19 pandemic and also lending a helping hand to conduct the last rites of orphans.

  • 7 COVID Patients Die in Meerut Hospitals Due to Oxygen Shortage

    UP CM Adityanath has continuously dismissed several reports of oxygen shortage.

  • First ‘Oxygen Express’ train arrives in Delhi as new Covid cases remain above 320,000 across India

    Delhi is also running out of hospital beds for more than 90,000 cases

  • Facebook blocked hashtag calling for Narendra Modi to resign over pandemic

    Users based in India noted on Twitter that the #ResignModi hashtag had been blocked from view on Facebook The now-reinstated Facebook hashtag #ResignModi currently shows the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic in India. Photograph: Dado Ruvić/Reuters A hashtag calling for the resignation of the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, was briefly blocked on Facebook on Wednesday, hiding more than 12,000 posts critical of the Indian government as the coronavirus pandemic spirals out of control in the country. Facebook users based in India noted on Twitter that the hashtag #ResignModi had been blocked from view on Facebook. Users searching the hashtag were given a message that said such posts were “temporarily hidden here” because “some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards”. Hey @Facebook what is this ? pic.twitter.com/reQi0QZGtq— Dr. Srinivas MD (@srinivasaiims) April 28, 2021 As of 12.50pm PST, the hashtag was again accessible on Facebook from the US, and a Facebook spokesperson confirmed it had been restored after a brief outage that was accidental. “We temporarily blocked this hashtag by mistake, not because the Indian government asked us to, and have since restored it,” the spokesperson said. The blocking of the #ResignModi hashtag comes after Twitter faced criticism for deleting more than 50 tweets critical of the Indian administration’s handling of the pandemic after a legal request by the Indian government. Facebook and Instagram had already blocked a number of posts about Modi on the orders of the government, according to the Wall Street Journal. Facebook India has previously faced criticism after a Wall Street Journal report in August revealed connections between a top Indian policy employee and Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party. That employee resigned after sharing a Facebook post that called India’s Muslims a “degenerate community” for whom “nothing except purity of religion and implementation of Shariah matter”. The now-reinstated Facebook hashtag #ResignModi currently shows the horrors of the coronavirus pandemic in India, where hospitals are overflowing with dead and dying victims. The country is experiencing an unprecedented surge at 360,000 new coronavirus cases a day and an insufficient number of hospital beds to treat patients. The US has promised to “rapidly deploy” aid to healthcare workers in India, and vaccine manufacturing in the country has been diverted from exporting doses to internally distributing doses in an attempt to address the catastrophe.

  • Jagananna Vidya Deevena: Andhra CM Releases Rs 1049 Crore for Fee Reimbursement Scheme

    Vasathi Deevena scheme will benefit nearly 10.89 lakh students, the Chief Minister said adding that the state spent Rs 2270 crore on the scheme since the formation of YSRCP government.

  • Pooja Hegde's Quirky Reaction to Allu Arjun Testing Covid Positive

    Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun were co-stars in 2020 movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now, they are both Covid positive.

  • Delhi: COVID patient dies waiting for bed; family attacks Apollo hospital staff

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Family members of a woman, who allegedly died due to COVID-19 waiting for a bed at South Delhi's Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Tuesday, attacked its staff, resulting in minor injuries to four employees, officials said.

  • Helping India with British Science, UK Adds 3 Oxygen Factories' to Life-saving Supplies

    The supply will be over and above the equipment already sent and on its way to India, including 495 oxygen concentrators and 200 ventilators, also sent from surplus stocks.

  • ‘Excellent Conversation’: PM Modi Thanks Putin for Help Amid COVID

    The two leaders have agreed to establish a 2+2 ministerial dialogue between their foreign and defence ministers.

  • Japan expresses concern over China's military expansion in disputed seas

    Tokyo [Japan], April 28 (ANI): The Japanese government, in an annual foreign policy report, has expressed concerns over China's military expansion and growing activities in the East and South China Seas.

  • UP: Old Man Forced to Carry Wife’s Body as Locals Stop Cremation

    Village locals stopped the man from cremating the woman at the nearby cremation ghat, fearing COVID.