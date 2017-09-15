Centre is committed to provide every support to farmers: CM Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Friday said that the state government is committed to provide education to the people mostly living in the rural areas. CM Raman Singh and Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurated 'Kisan Mela' and 'Swachhta Hi Seva' in Raipur. CM Raman Singh stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government will lead India to 'Swachh Bharat'. He added that the Chhattisgarh government is providing every support to help the farmers in the states.