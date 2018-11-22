Centre to build Kartarpur corridor till Pakistan border

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley held a cabinet briefing in New Delhi on Thursday. Speaking on the decisions made in the meeting, the Finance Minister announced the decision to develop a corridor with suitable facilities in its territory from the International Border to Gurdwara Kartapur Sahib in order to facilitate easier access and smooth passage of India pilgrims through the year. In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to India-Pakistan International Border. The Kartarpur corridor project, with all modern amenities and facilities, will be implemented with Central Government funding to provide smooth and easy passage to the pilgrims. This decision came after the Union Cabinet of India, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed a resolution to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji, which falls in the year 2019, throughout the country and across the globe, in a grand manner. During the meeting, it was decided that the Indian government will also urge the Government of Pakistan to recognise the sentiments of the Sikh community and develop a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory as well.