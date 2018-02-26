Centre approves Rs 1200 crore scheme for Delhi's pollution: Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant attended CII Clear Air Better Life Initiative Ceremony on Monday. While addressing the gathering, Kant informed that government of India has cleared the scheme of Rs 1200 crore. He further hoped that it will reduce pollution in the city. "I am sure that it will ensure that this year from October to December during the peak period Delhi does not have pollution on account of agriculture residue from neighbouring states," Kant added.