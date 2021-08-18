Centre approves Rs 11,040 crore to boost palm oil production
New Delhi, Aug 18 (ANI): The Central Government on August 18 approved the Rs 11,040 crore to boost palm oil production in India. While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Union Cabinet has approved the implementation of National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm with a financial outlay of Rs 11,040 crores. The focus is on increasing area and productivity of oilseeds and oil Palm.”