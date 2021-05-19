Yahoo Mail:

Sign up for Yahoo Mail today and get 1000GB of free email storage.

Centre approved use of oxygen produced in Karnataka in state: Minister

ANI
·3-min read
Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. (File Photo/ANI)
Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. (File Photo/ANI)

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India] May 20 (ANI): The Centre has approved in principle the use of oxygen produced in Karnataka in the state, said Karnataka Medium and Large Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday adding that an official order is awaited.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who held a meeting with senior officials on oxygen production and supply, speaking to the media said, "After writing letters and several interactions with Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Joshi, and Sadananda Gowda the central government has agreed in principle to use the oxygen produced in the state. We are expecting the official order in a day or two."

He said the central government is helping us to overcome the shortage by supplying 180 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen from Bahrain and Kuwait to the state.

"Besides, 120 MT from Jamshedpur has been dispatched on May 11 and 180 MT from Kalinganagar on May 15. Also, around 320 MT of liquefied oxygen is expected to arrive in the next one week," said Shettar.

The Minister said, "The central government has provided 200 cylinders to the state. Transmission of oxygen from the state to Telangana is 145 MT, Andhra Pradesh is 63 MT and Maharashtra is 40 MT. The central government has agreed in principle to allow it to be used in the state. He said there would be no delay in the transportation of oxygen once the official order was issued."

Shettar said the distribution of oxygen is based on the active cases in the respective districts. The state needs 1400 to 1700 MT of oxygen according to experts. The average consumption is 880 MT in the last 7 days. He also said there was a shortage of 66.7 MT (May 5) on Tuesday.

The minister said steps are being taken to convert oxygen production and nitrogen production plants into oxygen production in the state.

"1000 LPM Oxygen Production Plants have been started in Kolar and Yadgir districts. With the cooperation of the government of India, the government of Karnataka and the Public Enterprises, we will launch 104 oxygen generating Plants. He said the process of converting the Nitrogen PSA manufacturing plant in Raichur to the District Hospital is nearing completion", said Shettar.

He said the revival work of inactive oxygen generating plants in the state is being carried out. The Minister instructed the officials to expedite the work of purchasing the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) bottling oxygen plant at Raichur and the compressor required for VISL.

Shettar said steps are being taken to install 28 Oxygen generators by the Centre, 40 by the government of Karnataka and 26 with the cooperation of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

He said the Centre has been requested to provide 60,000 oxygen concentrators to the state. The state government has already tendered the purchase of 3000 concentrators. The central government has given 800 concentrators, and more are expected to arrive in phases.

The meeting was also attended by ACS Industries and Commerce Department Raj Kumar Khatri, ACS to Health department Javed Akhtar, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of Industrial Development, IPS Officer Pratap Reddy, who heads the Oxygen Supply Committee and prominent officials including Ravanna Gowda, Managing Director of Udyog Mitra. (ANI)

Latest stories

  • Radhe review – Salman Khan blockbuster is a cheap dash through the fight tropes

    Why use the door, Salman? Bollywood megastar goes back to basics, pummelling everything in sight including narrative cohesion Indomitable ... Salman Khan in Radhe. Photograph: Zee Studios What was originally scheduled as India’s big Eid blockbuster for May 2020 is opening a year later in cinemas everywhere but India itself, where it came out on streaming platforms last weekend. In his guise as producer-megastar, musclebound Salman Khan has dispatched his minions to hollow out the taut narrative chicanery of 2017’s Korean thriller The Outlaws and reconfigure its carcass into the kind of flattering vehicle only a powerful Bollywood leading man can command. Despite some early welcome flickers of the kind of self-awareness that’s crept into Khan’s projects over the past half-decade, the result is very much back-to-basics. The more knowing nonsense only serves to make the eventual slump into third-rate pummelling more dispiriting. Most of that nonsense, which prompts fitful back-row giggles, concerns Khan’s indomitable hero cop Radhe. “He has his own methods of working,” insists one of the Mumbai police chiefs recruiting him to protect the city’s youth from straggle-haired druglord Randeep Hooda. These include: never entering via the door when he can leap face-first through a glass window, manifesting in multiple locations simultaneously so as to better box his quarries’ ears, and – less amusingly – casually torturing suspects. A chance encounter with poster-girl Diya (Disha Patani) encourages our man to try male modelling; this love interest, naturally, turns out to be the sister of Radhe’s ever more exasperated CO (Jackie Shroff). Don’t ask about the 35-year age gap between these siblings; no one behind the camera clearly bothered. While a jocular, self-mocking Khan is still preferable to the puppy-eyed sentimentalist who made 2017’s Tubelight and 2019’s Bharat such ordeals, there’s an awful lot of self to mock here, and not nearly enough craft to counterbalance that ego. Hired to glam up an expensive-looking nightclub number, guest star Jacqueline Fernandez gets elbowed out of sight once Radhe storms the stage to prat around. Quality control gets shoved off soon after. One bathroom punch-up is shot on such cheap, smeary digital it resembles rehearsal footage. Even the fun stuff is low-grade and limited, because our guy’s heroism is forever meant to be taken as sacrosanct. Director Prabhu Deva’s cursory dash through the not-so-grand finale suggests he clearly wanted it over; you may do, too. • Radhe is released in the UK on 17 May in cinemas.

  • Cyclone Tauktae continues to show weakening trend, informs IMD

    New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): As Cyclone Tauktae continues to impact several states on the Western Coast including Gujarat, damaging structures, electricity lines, and uprooting trees, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday informed that the cyclone is continuing to show a weakening trend.

  • COVID-19 Live Updates: Vaccination to be deferred by 3 months post recovery, jabs for all lactating women

    Single day spike of 2,67,334 COVID-19 infections, 4,529 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,54,96,330, death toll to  2,83,248.

  • With over 4 lakh COVID-19 patients recovered, India records highest-ever single-day recoveries

    New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The country on Tuesday recorded daily recoveries of more than 4 lakh COVID patients in a single day for the first time. With 4,22,436 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the India recorded its highest-ever single-day COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday, informed Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry.

  • ‘Who Did Worst?’: Modi Gets 90% Votes in Poll on COVID Response

    PM Modi was far ahead of other contenders, including former US President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro.

  • ONGC: Measures to mitigate impact of cyclone Tauktae underway

    New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday said that "all possible measures in coordination with ODAG (Offshore Defence Advisory Group) and MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre)" are being taken to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.

  • Tejashwi Yadav converts his government residence into COVID-19 care centre

    Patna (Bihar) [India], May 19 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday converted his government residence into a COVID-19 care centre.

  • Former IMA president dies of COVID-19

    New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr K K Aggarwal, who gained more prominence in recent months by posting informative videos about COVID-19 on social media, has died of the same disease, a statement posted on his Twitter handle said.

  • 2 of Mamata’s Ministers in Hospital Shortly After Arrest

    The leaders had filed for bail that was challenged by the CBI and later stayed by the Calcutta High Court.

  • India's future needs Narendra Modi's 'system' to be shaken out of sleep, says Rahul Gandhi

    The former Congress chief and his party have been criticising the government's vaccination policy, describing it as 'discriminatory'

  • Israeli Military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron, assailant neutralized

    Tel Aviv [Israel], May 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that there was an attempted attack against Israeli servicemen in the West Bank city of Hebron, with the assailant subsequently neutralized.

  • COVID ‘War’: Lessons from the Battlefield – For India to ‘Win’

    Lt Gen (Retd) Satish Dua shares his lessons from the battlefield as he urges India to unite to fight the pandemic.

  • Despite Allahabad HC Order, Century-Old Mosque Demolished in UP

    Following the demolition, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, on Tuesday, condemned the “high-handed” act.

  • Delhi HC stays trial court in INX media case against P Chidambaram

    New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday put a stay on further proceedings in the trial Court in INX media case against former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram.

  • Rahul Gandhi in 'Fifty Shades of Grey'? Viral Pic Has Desis Convinced Congressman Has a 'Girlfriend'

    A viral photo floating about on the microblogging site Twitter 'features' Rahul Gandhi alongside Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson in an intimate moment.

  • Euro 2020: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez includes Axel Witsel in squad despite midfielder's lack of match fitness

    Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, have been drawn in Group B and will play Russia on 12 June, Denmark five days later and Finland on 21 June.

  • Actress Deepika Singh Goyal Posed With Trees Uprooted by Cyclone Tauktae to 'Embrace Nature'

    Her post was not well received - with several people calling her out in the comments of her photos on the tone-deafness of the situation where a cyclone had caused destruction.

  • Israel-Palestine conflict: Joe Biden expresses support for ceasefire during call with Benjamin Netanyahu as toll crosses 200

    The US president’s statement signals concern about Israel's hostilities, but falls short of agreeing with demands by Democrats for an immediate ceasefire

  • Kejriwal Doesn't Speak for India, Says Jaishankar as Singapore Slams New Variant Remark

    Kejriwal had appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be “very dangerous" for children.

  • Why I hope the treasonous ‘Congress toolkit’ is fake

    I hope the Modi government will get to the bottom of this and tell us which of India's enemies has created this. How can an Indian political party ever think of damaging India?