Centre announces sale of 5 dated securities for Rs 12,000 cr

The central government has announced the sale (re-issue) of five dated securities for Rs 12,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using the multiple price method. Up to five percent of the notified amount of the sale of the stocks will be allotted to eligible individuals and institutions as per the scheme for non-competitive bidding facility in the auction of government securities. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber) system on November 16. The result of the auctions will be announced on November 16. The stocks will qualify for the ready forward facility, the statement said. The stocks will be eligible for "when issued" trading for a period commencing from November 13 to 16 in accordance with the guidelines on 'when-issued transactions in central government securities' issued by the central bank dated November 16, 2006 as amended from time to time.