Centre announces plan to establish virtual university; proposal expected to find mention in Budget 2021

FP Trending
·1-min read

The Union government has on Friday announced that it will establish a virtual university to boost technology adoption in education. The central government also indicated that the Budget 2021-22 may give it a special attention.

According to a report in Mint, the education ministry has said that the government will soon take necessary steps to establish virtual universities, which will be different from the concept of open universities. The education ministry added that this will help in achieving the desired GER (gross enrolment ratio in higher education, as envisaged in the National Education Policy.

According to a report in The Indian Express, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a meeting in this regard, which senior officials of the ministry attended. .

Pokhriyal also reportedly said that the branding of Study in India programme should be taken up on a wider scale.

The National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled last year had envisaged the establishment of a National Education Technology Forum, to work as a platform for free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to improve learning, assessment planning and administration for school; and higher education.

Also See: JEE, NEET board exams 2021 will be set based on reduced syllabus, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Schedule for Class 10, Class 12 examination to be released on 2 Feb, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

JEE Advanced 2021: IIT Kharagpur releases syllabus, mock test at jeeadv.ac.in

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Latest stories

  • Padma Awards, A Reflection of PM Modi's Statesmanship

    Gone are the days when getting a Padma Award was a far fetched dream for the common man.

  • Novavax Vaccine’s Nearly 90% Efficacy Sparks Hope in India as Serum Institute Seeks Local Trial Nod

    Novavax vaccine had higher efficacy against the original coronavirus strain, 95.6 per cent, and 85.6 per cent against the more deadly and easily transmissible UK variant.

  • Jeep Compass 2021 Facelift launched in India at starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh

    The new updated Jeep Compass now features revised, slimmer headlights with integrated LED DRLs, new fog light housing and more.

  • What is Economic Survey? Here's All You Need to Know as FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Economic Survey 2020-21 in Budget Session of Parliament Today

    The Economic Survey 2020-21 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today. Generally, the Economic Survey is presented a day before the Budget, but this year as the Budget follows the weekend, the Economic Survey will be presented earlier than usual.

  • Defiant Rakesh Tikait to continue protests even as more farmer unions withdraw

    The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) and the Kisan Mahapanchayat too have withdrawn from the protests.

  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts receiving Android-11 based OneUI 3.0 update: What's new

    The new update brings a refreshed UI design, updated stock apps, improved lock screen, new camera features, and more.

  • Dramatic drop in Covid cases gives India hope of return to normal life

    Swimming pools, cinemas and theatres to be allowed to operate at full capacity from 1 February Artists were tested for Covid-19 before taking part in an event ahead of Indian Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photograph: Rajat Gupta/EPA India’s health minister, Harsh Vardhan, has claimed it has “successfully contained the pandemic” and “flattened its Covid-19 graph” as the country of 1.34 billion people reported just 12,000 new cases in the past 24 hours – a stark contrast to the 90,000 cases a day being reported in September. With more than 10.7m coronavirus cases, India still has the second highest number in the world, but over the past two months it has seen a steady and steep decline in new cases, despite little by way of restrictions to prevent the spread of infection. Restaurants, bars, shops and markets have been open across the country, people are working in offices and factories, religious festivals have taken place and internal movement has been allowed. Schools have remained partially closed, however, and international borders are closed for all but business travel. Dr Nirmalya Mohapatra, a senior resident doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi, said they did not have a single Covid-19 patient. “Cases have fallen very rapidly,” he said. “There was a surge two months ago but now we are not seeing any patients admitted to the Covid ward. There is not a single Covid patient in our hospital right now. It has not been this low since April.” Mohapatra said it was a relief to have the pressure taken off but said doctors did not feel this marked the end of India’s battle with Covid-19. “This virus has behaved differently from all of our expectations and from all of our previous experience,” he said. “So the mood amongst doctors is not jubilation right now, we feel this might be the lull before the storm. We are just waiting to see what form it will take next.” On Thursday, in light of the low infection rate, the government announced a lifting of some of the remaining curbs, allowing swimming pools, cinemas, theatres and exhibition halls to operate at full capacity from 1 February. Hospitals were instructed to resume all surgeries and procedures that had been put on hold and there was an indication that the current 200-person limit on events would soon be loosened. One of the explanations put forward for the low infection rate, particularly in cities such as Delhi that were once Covid-19 hotspots, is the high prevalence of coronavirus antibodies from exposure to the virus, particularly in India’s densely populated urban areas. A recent serosurvey carried out by the Delhi government and the National Centre for Disease Control found that between 50% and 60% of residents had antibodies, which would mean the city has almost achieved herd immunity. According to the World Health Organization, between 60% and 70% immunity is needed to break the chain of transmission. Shahid Jameel, a virologist and CEO of the Wellcome Trust/DBT India Alliance, said: “All data and models suggest that sufficient numbers of people in India have been exposed to the virus. This is the only logical explanation why, despite low compliance on masks and physical distancing – the latter not even possible in dense cities – India did not see a surge after the festive season in October and November.” Jameel added: “This, together with better innate immunity as a result of high infectious disease load, is most likely the reason for a continuing decline in numbers.” The decline in cases has proved particularly good news for India’s multibillion-dollar wedding industry, which has been hit hard by restrictions. Mayank Vij, who runs wedding planning agency Amantran Weddings, said April and May looked set to be booming months. “As coronavirus cases have fallen, we have wedding inquiries shoot up and weddings have started to happen regularly. In the next few months it will be the busiest it’s been for more than a year,” he said. However, he added that the legal restriction on numbers and lingering infection fears had already had a lasting impact on the industry. “Budgets have been cut and people have realised they prefer intimate destination weddings of just 100 or so family and friends, rather than huge elaborate weddings of thousands of people in the big cities. I think that is here to stay,” Vij said. Throughout the pandemic, India’s death rate from infection has remained lower than the global average, with a total of 154,000 deaths. The low mortality has been attributed to the country’s young population, with 50% of people under the age of 25, and the prevalence of communicable diseases such as typhoid and tuberculosis, which some researchers believe could make the immune system more resilient to coronavirus. Nonetheless, with over 70% of the new cases concentrated in seven states, for some areas of the country the pandemic is far from over. Kerala, which was once credited for containing the virus more effectively than any other state, now accounts for almost half of India’s new cases. About 90% of intensive care beds in the state are occupied and the government said it may resort to establishing makeshift hospitals if patient numbers continue to rise. Doctors and government officials are hoping that rollout of the vaccine will keep the virus contained. So far 2.4 million Indians, mostly frontline healthcare workers, have been vaccinated against coronavirus since the programme began on 16 January. But the programme has been plagued by widespread issues of reluctance and low uptake, throwing India’s target of vaccinating 300 million people by August into question.

  • How Was Munawar Faruqui Denied Bail for Jokes He Never Cracked?

    Madhya Pradesh HC blindly accepts complaint about ‘urbannaxals’, wants state to stop ‘negative elements’.

  • Republicans Condemned Trump. Now They're Seeking His Help.

    Just two weeks ago, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy declared Donald Trump culpable in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol. By Thursday, he was seeking his political support.

  • Farmers to Celebrate 30 Jan as ‘Sadbhavna Diwas,’ Observe Fast

    Catch all live updates of the farmers’ agitation here.

  • 1.7 Cr Infected, 1.4 Cr Recovered, 3 Mn Vaccinated: Tracking a Year Since India Recorded 1st Covid-19 Case

    As against the United States which took 18 days and the United Kingdom which took 36 days to cover three million vaccinations, India reached the milestone in just 13 days.

  • Australian Open 2021: Serena Williams visits zoo before beating Naomi Osaka; Novak Djokovic walks barefoot in park

    Big guns Williams, Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka were among a select group that served their time in Adelaide rather than Melbourne ahead of an exhibition in the southern city on Friday.

  • Captivating 'blue jets', 'elves' spotted over Pacific Ocean by observatory at space station

    An observatory on the space station captured a single blue jet and four ‘elves’ – UV emissions from the bottom of the ionosphere – during a thunderstorm.

  • As Tensions With China Simmer, Jaishankar Outlines Eight Principles to Repair Ties With Neighbour

    In an address at an online conference on India-China ties, Jaishankar said the events in eastern Ladakh last year have profoundly disturbed the relationship and asserted that any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo along the LAC is "completely unacceptable".

  • Rakesh Tikait’s Tears Turn Tables: Why BJP Govt Underestimated Him

    BJP may have underestimated Tikait due to its belief that it has destroyed agrarian and Jat politics in West UP

  • Daily cases jump to 18,555 just days after 8-month low; Centre asks states to inoculate frontline workers from Feb

    Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it expects Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to be launched in India through Emergency Use Authorisation by March this year

  • La Liga: Barcelona Out for Revenge Against Super Cup Conquerors Athletic Bilbao

    Barcelona's players face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Sunday with revenge on their minds after losing to the Basque side in the Spanish Super Cup final almost two weeks ago.

  • IED blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi; no injuries reported; India on high alert

    Cops said that the entire area has been cordoned off in light of the fact that the Beating Retreat ceremony is on at  Vijay Chowk, only a couple of kms away from the blast site.

  • 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan appears online, key details revealed

    Royal Enfield is expected to unveil the 2021 Himalayan motorbike in the coming months. In the latest development, key specifications as well as pricing details of the two-wheeler have been leaked by a now-removed official listing. However, YouTuber Bullet Guru has managed to share the exclusive details of the 2021 Himalayan, while the webpage was live on the company's website. Here's our roundup.

  • Rakesh Tikait’s Tears Draw Many to Muzaffarnagar ‘Mahapanchayat’

    “How many people will you arrest? These black laws will have to be repealed,” BKU leader Naresh Tikait had tweeted.