Centralised Vaccine Policy: BJP Ministers Hail PM; Oppn Credits SC

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 7 June, announced centralisation of the COVID-19 vaccine drive and said that all vaccines will be procured by the Centre and given to the states for free, Twitter was abuzz with reactions.

While many, including a barrage of leaders from the ruling party, expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the move, others thanked the Supreme Court of India, stating that it is the apex court that ought to be credited for the Centre's “u-turn.”

A Slew of ‘Thank Yous’

From Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar to BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, a number of leaders came forward to applaud the (re) centralisation of the vaccine policy, and to thank PM Modi for it.

"“I express my gratitude to PM Modi for the decision of free vaccine to States, it will not put an additional burden on the States. Free vaccination for all above 18 will go a long way in defeating a possible third wave of COVID-19.”" - Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, according to ANI

As our nation combats this pandemic, PM @narendramodi Ji announces two more key decisions. Centralised procurement will further accelerate vaccination & provision of free food grains to 80 Cr people will ensure food security for the poor. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) June 7, 2021

'Der Aaye Durust Aaye': Others Thank SC

Yet others, including Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury and Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha said that this decision should have been taken months earlier, and has only been taken now after the Supreme Court pulled up the Centre.

"“Free vaccination for all should have been implemented six months ago but ‘Dair aaye durust aaye’. Central govt should not have made any changes in the vaccine policy earlier. 25% of vaccine doses allotted to private hospitals are a lot.”" - Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo

Trying to defend his dubious discriminatory vaccine policy by passing the buck on to State governments.

Now Modi abandons his policy, fearing a Supreme Court directive for a free and universal vaccination programme by the Centre. https://t.co/beKaGcJMeN — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) June 7, 2021

"“After being pulled up by Supreme Court, Centre took this decision, we welcome it. Our demand was also to run a national immunisation drive, which was overlooked. After constant gruelling by SC, Centre has finally woken up.”" - Raghav Chaddha to ANI

The Prime Minister inflicted a huge cost on the people of India before accepting the Opposition’s demand for centralised procurement and free vaccination for 18-44 year olds. Humility and reaching out will not hurt him. https://t.co/4rXfhWFvJs — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 7, 2021

Background

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday, 2 June, termed the Centre’s “Liberalised Vaccination Policy” as “arbitrary and irrational”, as it does not provide free vaccination for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

The observation was made by a Bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao, and S Ravindra Bhat in the suo moto case on COVID related issues.

The top court observed, “Due to the importance of vaccinating individuals in the 18-44 age group, the policy of the Central government for conducting free vaccination themselves for groups under the first two phases, and replacing it with paid vaccination by the state/UT governments and private hospitals for the persons between 18 to 44 years is, prima facie, arbitrary and irrational,” LiveLaw reported.

