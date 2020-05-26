Central Vista Revamp: Why Erasing History Won’t ‘Liberate’ People

Every now and then, the concept of heritage conservation gets embroiled in debate – one which is, on the one hand, a journey to self discovery, and on the other hand, concerns the motives of the elected custodians of our heritage .The results lay bare the real intentions of the empowered, and their political ambitions.

Our heritage is but a part and parcel of our history and everyday life. The built heritage of a city exemplifies the very life of the citizens. The entire Central Vista of New Delhi is poised for a major change. It has been noted by many experts that the proposals are massive, mindless, unnecessary, and of the nature of an irreversible transformation.

The entire process of the re-modelling of this icon of Indian democracy has been undemocratically shrouded in mystery. Yet, the national outrage, the protests and the pleas to stop this seem to have had little effect on the State.

A Govt Sensitive to Its People Would Recognise & Respect ‘Emotional Symbols’

Architects, urban designers, town-planners, environmentalists, artists and virtually all concerned citizens are aghast at the brazen insensitivity and undue urgency displayed by the State to implement the changes.

Even though not yet officially declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Central Vista complex meets the core requirements of the site being “a place of either cultural or physical significance”.

Countries make a nominal adjustment to define heritage, holding on to the basic premise that any element, natural or manmade, that deserves to be conserved, must be conserved for posterity. States lay down rules and regulations to ensure compliance. Cities, states and countries exchange information on how the whole process can be made more effective.

Any government, sensitive to the disposition of its citizens, would respect the indicators of emotional quotient of the site and /or commitment to the benefit of the citizens before embarking on any such project. This debate assumes importance when you consider the frugality (and now the timing) of the arguments put up in support of this massive changeover

The scheme of transformation vaguely describes (in no definite white paper) the removal of two fairly recent buildings – the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, and JLN Bhavan of the MEA, the National Museum building, the Vigyan Bhavan, and at least four other Bhavans to make room for towers that increase the built-up area several hundred times.

The tragedy is that not only are established rules and norms being flouted (such as specific stipulations of the Master Plan of Delhi 2021– the ban imposed by the NCR board on adding any government office space within Delhi, the obtaining proper environmental clearances etc), but these are being systematically violated with the help of an ‘obliging’ judiciary ensuring ‘proper procedure’ at all stages – at least on paper.

Milking the coronavirus opportunity, the State narrative seems to have been steered in the direction of ‘local’– the notion of heritage conservation being linked to the idea of ‘nationalism’.

Conservation is a very emotive issue. Buildings and precincts evoke strong emotions.



In its myopic vision for the future of this complex, this wonderful civic space is being taken away from the masses to be packed and presented, mainly, if not exclusively, for the use of an already-bloated bureaucracy.

Central Vista Of New Delhi – A ‘People’s Place’

A nation is a collective identity of peoples united under different circumstances – some coming together as an ethnic group, others as a reaction to the ouster of the oppressive regime which has exploited it for a period of time.

India, as we understand it today, is manifest in the words of Pandit Nehru: “... At the stroke of the midnight hour when the world sleeps, India shall awake to life and freedom…” The India of 14 August 1947 – this is the India that we the people recognise and relate to.

The Central Vista of Delhi, though created under completely different circumstances by a foreign power, can rightfully claim its place in the cultural history of the country as a ‘People’s Place’.

It proudly presents to the world the equivalent of similar spaces in Beijing; Moscow; Washington, DC; and other cities. Ironically, this is the very stage on which India showcases its rise in global hierarchy, year after year, on every 26 January. On most other days the lawns of the Rajpath, the cool water bodies, the tree shade play host to scores of residents from all over the city, who find respite from their crammed living conditions.

