Is Central Vista Revamp a ‘Non-Issue’ For ‘New India’?

In October 2019, when one saw some of the laughable interventions and additions proposed in the shortlisted proposals for the drastic redevelopment of New Delhi’s Central Vista, it was with fond hope – that this was some ill-advised bureaucrat’s hallucinogen-induced dream – that the actual leaders of a government with a record popular mandate would never dilute their public standing with such absurdity – that is, once they understood its ramifications.

A government, that for the first time, stressed on toilets for all, on national cleanliness, bank accounts for all (facilitating direct transfers and improving it from the famous 15 paise per rupee result as per a previous PM) and gas connections for all (saving our forests and utilising India’s wealth of gas) – thus, articulating matters that past governments had struggled to articulate or deliver – and striving to solve them using its eyes, ears and heart (at least in the first term), indeed gave at least one citizen initial hope.

No Public Consultation On Central Vista Redevelopment

But as the Central Vista proposal was ushered in by the Ministry Of Housing and Urban Affairs, it had already begun to seem that those personal hopes were unfounded. The proposal was already remarkable in its departure from every norm of democratic precedent, apt development or respect for the environment, heritage or even due processes – not the least missing process being that of sincere public consultation.

And lately, the ramrodding through of ‘approvals’ of various expert bodies set up to guard the national weal, while the citizenry was ‘locked down’, have added to the disappointment.

All this and more is already available to the public for its own understanding, in the form of hundreds of articles and opinion pieces so far published in national media on this topic alone. Yet, one understands that this move to change this relatively small core of national space, representative of India’s past, may seem a small or limited issue to many – damn a heritage building or two in over-privileged yet choked and polluted Delhi, or some much-needed breathable air for its hapless denizen.

Unfortunately for us all, our ‘New India’ seems to want much, much more... to ruin every environment that we in India own and inhabit.

Lost in the surfeit of information and worries are drastic modifications and dilutions proposed to two other vital policies.

Problem With the ‘One Size Fits All’ Solution

In February 2020 came a proposal of drastic modifications to the already deeply flawed National Transit Oriented Development policy. That magic silver bullet of some bureaucratic mind’s devising was going to wave the wand of enabling further dense construction around metro stations, to ‘cure’ every ill of India’s already dense, choked cities – from social inequity to women’s safety, from urban traffic to commuting distances. This, while “unlocking the latent economic potential and land values in the city... to capitalise on the large-scale investments being made into public transit infrastructure” – to quote the motives embedded in the original policy itself in the Delhi Master Plan 2021.

The ‘One Size Fits All’ solution, that mixes up policy with detailed over-regulation, already seemed to disregard the individual complexities of each city – their mostly haphazard current form, and the unique problems inherent in each that first need to be resolved – as also nowhere cogently speaking of including the actual environmental features or even urban heritage of the context of these proposed ‘developments’ as part of the informing mores.

And then in February came proposals to remove even the few equitable instincts – of enabling largely smaller residential units for those otherwise pushed out of the central city or into slum housing, to nullify the factors that may have improved urban realities – like giving up nearly half the developed space to publicly accessible open spaces or roads, to delete the protection accorded to heritage zones within cities, and breathtakingly, remove even the ability of the citizen to be consulted or record her objection – leaving the field clear for greed and venality.

