Central Vista revamp: 600 bollards removed from along Rajpath wait for new location

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) As many as 600 concrete bollards which once adorned the Rajpath are lying near the India Gate waiting to be used around lawns and parking areas in government campuses of the national capital.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has sought to know from its field offices in Delhi-NCR if they want to use these bollards which have been removed for the refurbishment of the Rajpath under the Central Vista Avenue redevelopment project.

CPWD executive engineer (Central Vista Project III) Rajiv Sharma said these bollards are in good condition and can be utilised around lawns, parking areas in any government campus.

Infrastructure firm Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited has been executing the redevelopment project of Central Vista Avenue stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate.

In a written communication to field units of CPWD in Delhi-NCR, Sharma said the Central Vista division is in possession of around 600 cement concrete bollards of 90 cm height and they are lying near India Gate.

'These bollards are in good condition and can be utilised around lawns/parking areas in any government campus. If any office of CPWD desires to utilise these bollards in any of the area under its jurisdiction, he can contact the undersigned through email/phone within the next 10 days,' he said.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime Minister''s residence and office, and a new Vice President Enclave.

Last week, a government official had said the Republic Day parade next year will be held on the refurbished Rajpath as the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, is expected to be completed by this November.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on July 16 said citizens would get an avenue that they would be proud of. PTI BUN NSD