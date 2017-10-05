Central Tibetan Administration-in exile to hold strategic meet to deal with China

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is scheduled to hold an indoor high level strategic meet to deal with China. CTA organised a press conference on Thursday, on the upcoming 'Five-Fifty Forum - Shaping Tibet's Future', which will be held from October 6 to October 8 2017 in Dharamsala. The press conference was addressed by CTA President Dr. Lobsang Sangay, Secretary Sonam Norbu Dagpo and Information Secretary Tenzin Dhardon Sharling. Addressing the media, President Sangay said, 'Five-Fifty' conference will be held in the next three days. The primary objective of the Tibet Administration is to restore basic freedom of Tibetan people and return of their holiness the Dalai Lama. He further said that the primary focus of 'Five-Fifty' strategy is to determine how to approach international community, India primarily, and Asia. Many experts and influential people have also been invited from around the world.