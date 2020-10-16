Central teams deputed to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal to monitor COVID-19 situation

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deputed high level Central teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal as these states have been reporting a surge in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the recent days.

According to a statement by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday, each team comprises a Joint Secretary (nodal officer for the respective state), one public health expert to look after the public health aspects, one clinician to look after infection prevention practices to ensure clinical management protocol being followed by the state.

The teams will support the state efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up.

The total cases in Kerala are 317,929, which form 4.3 per cent of the total cases. The cases per million stand at 8,906. "Total number of recovered vases is 222,231 accounting for recovery rate of 69.90 per cent. The active cases are 94,609 (comprising 11.8 per cent of the total national figure). Total deaths in the state are 1,089 with case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.34 per cent and deaths per million of 31. The tests per million (TPM) of Kerala stand at 53,518 and positivity rate is 16.6 per cent," the Ministry said.

Karnataka has reported 7,43,848 cases, accounting for 10.1 per cent of the national figure. It has 11,010 cases per million population. As many as 6,20,008 patients have recovered in the state resulting in recovery rate of 83.35 per cent. The active cases are 1,13,557 (14.1 per cent of national figure). The state has reported total of 10,283 fatalities, CFR of 1.38 per cent and 152 deaths per million population. The TPM is 95,674 and positivity rate is pegged at 11.5 per cent.

Further, Rajasthan has registered 1,67,279 cases, 2,064 cases per million and 1,43,984 total number of recoveries with recovery rate of 86.07 per cent.The active cases as on date are 21,587 (2.7 per cent share in the national numbers). The numbers of fatalities in the state is 1,708; CFR is 1.02 per cent; and deaths per million stands at 21. TPM is 38,605 with positivity rate of 5.3 per cent, as per the MoHFW.

While West Bengal reported 3,09,417 cases, Chhattisgarh has 1,53,515 cases. (ANI)