Central team meets Kerala health minister, will submit report on bird flu in state

Health Minister KK Shailaja meeting with the Central team.

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 11 (ANI): The central team that came to assess COVID-19 prevention activities and bird flu in Kerala met the state's Health Minister KK Shailaja here on Monday.

The central team that includes Ministry of Food Processing Industries Secretary and Covid-19 Nodal Officer Minhaj Alam, National Central for Disease Control Director Dr. SK Singh said they would submit a report on the matter to the central government.

The central team that reached Kerala had visited Kottayam on the 8th and Alappuzha on the 9th January and directly assessed the ground situation, where bird flu were reported. The team today held a state-level assessment of Covid activities at the Directorate of Health. The heads of all the major Covid hospitals in the state participated in the discussion and scientifically explained the Covid prevention activities in Kerala.

After the meeting, Health Minister said that Kerala has carried out excellent COVID defense activities and that the Central team has been informed about this.

"In the case of COVID activities, the Central team expressed satisfaction over how Kerala carried out detection and prevention. There was a good deal of discussion about the test and the COVID vaccination. The team said that they will prepare their suggestions. The recommendations of the Central team will be implemented," she said. (ANI)