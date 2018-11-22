Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 Admit Cards Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, 22 November, released the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018.

Candidates who enrolled for the exam can download their hall ticket from the official website Ctet.nic.in.

The registration process for the CTET 2018 began on 1 August and lasted till 27 August this year.

Earlier, the board had announced that the admit cards would likely be released in November.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in the second week of December 2018 and the results are expected to be out by Jan-Feb 2019.

Steps to Download Admit Card

Go to the official website Ctet.nic.in. Now click on the link which says DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD CTET - 2018. Enter your registration number and date of birth, and then press submit. Your Admit Card will appear on the screen. You can download it and also take a print out of the same for future reference.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.RSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand DeathsComic Con Bengaluru Puts Adult Graphic Novel in Kids’ Goodie Bag . Read more on Education by The Quint.