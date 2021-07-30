Two Central Covid-19 Teams Reach Kerala to Check Worrying Surge

As the Covid-19 cases continuing to surge in Kerala despite a declining trend in most other states of the country, a six-member team led by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director S K Singh on Friday reached the state to hold discussions with the district authorities and examine about the possible reasons behind an alarming rise in the coronavirus infections in the past few days.

Speaking on the same, Dr Singh said that the team will split in two and will visit some districts reporting a high Covid-19 case positivity rate to to find out the reason behind it.

“Two teams are in Kerala. We will be visiting three districts or about six. We will be visiting may be more districts if needed. There are many concerns about rising test positivity rate. The number of cases are declining elsewhere but Kerala is continuing with the transmission. Let us discuss with the state. We will be here for two to three days as it depends on our interactions with the state. The other team is already there in the northern district,” he said.

“Its a comprehensive thing that we are looking at. Let us see how the things are unfolding. We will visit as per our assessment and will discuss with the state and district authorities. We will be discussing some measures in the due course and will form the report,” he added.

On Friday, Kerala registered over 20,000 Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in succession. In a statement issued, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 20,772 people turned coronavirus positive after 1,52,639 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 13.61 per cent, while the total number of active cases was 1,60,824, he added.

