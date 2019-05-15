Central forces are in cahoots with BJP in Bengal: Derek O'Brien

While addressing a press conference on the issue of clashes that took place during Amit Shah roadshow on May 14, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien said, "We have two more pictures to show, this is to do with the elections, we have nothing personally against the Central forces, and we have two startling pictures to expose what we have been saying that the Central forces are in cahoots with the BJP in Bengal." Later he added, "Anybody can come and do a procession, but who were the outsiders. who is this fellow Tejinder Bagga? Who is he? He was arrested, is he not the same guy who slapped somebody in Delhi? You have taken in your outsider goons."