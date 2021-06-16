Central Expert Team To Visit Jodhpur Soon For Proposed Elevated Road Project

The 9.5 kilometer-long elevated road in Jodhpur was announced by the Central government seven months ago. The Rs 1,150 crore road project will connect three national highways while passing through the Jodhpur city. However, there was no progress on the proposed elevated road that will start from Akhaliya Circle and end on Krishi Mandi circle in Jodhpur.

Now a team of experts from the Centre will soon visit Jodhpur for a final presentation to lock the design and site selection. The developments come after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to initiate construction of the elevated road.

During a high-level virtual meeting, Gehlot requested Gadkari to get a detailed report prepared for the elevated road project, and start the construction as soon as possible. Gehlot said that the completion of Rajasthan Refinery in Jodhpur will expand the industrial activities in the adjoining areas which will in turn increase the traffic problem in the city. The Chief Minister said the elevated road project has also become a necessity due to the traffic burden, industrial expansion and future requirements of the Jodhpur city.

Gadkari assured Gehlot that efforts would be made to start the construction, and for that a team of experts will soon visit Jodhpur to make a final presentation for the selection of design and the site.

“Three national highways – Nagpur-Jodhpur-Pali section of NH-62, Barmer-Jodhpur-Bar section of NH-25 and Jaisalmer-Pokhran-Jodhpur section of NH-125 – pass through Jodhpur,” Gehlot said, adding that due to this there is a lot of pressure on an intersection called ‘heart line’ of Jodhpur as nearly 70,000 vehicle ply on it in normal times.

The virtual meeting was also attended by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Jodhpur. Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways VK Singh, and other concerned Central and state officials also took part in the meeting.

