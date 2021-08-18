Central, Delhi govt depts used 'all-time high' 7.04 lakh MT recycled waste in 2020-21: DPCC report

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Over 20 central and Delhi government departments utilised 7.04 lakh metric tonnes of recycled products made out of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in 2020-21, the highest in any year so far. However, this was just 44.5 percent of the target (15.8 lakh metric tonnes) fixed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In 2019-20, the departments had utilised only 4.13 lakh MT of the 16 lakh MT target set by the ministry.

According to the Urban Development Department of the Delhi government, at least 10 per cent C&D recycled products are to be utilised in the construction of roads and a minimum of 2 per cent is to be used for building works.

Urban local bodies mandate using 5 per cent such products for non-structural application by all, including private individuals.

C&D recycled products include aggregates, manufactured sand, paver blocks, curb stones, tiles, hollow blocks, and pre-fabricated structures like frames, manhole covers, benches, etc.

Only three agencies -- East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and Delhi Development Authority -- met or exceeded their target.

DDA lifted 2.21 lakh C&D recycled products, more than double the target of 1 lakh MT. The worst performers included Railways Board, which lifted only 15 MT C&D recycled products against the target of 10,000 MT, and National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which did not utilize any recycled material in its projects last year, according to an annual report prepared by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee. National Highway Authority of India lifted only 34,821 MT C&D recycled products against the target of 5 lakh MT.

National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited and Public Works Department lifted just 1,345 MT and 15,143 MT, respectively, against their target of 1 lakh MT, according to the report.

Delhi generates more than 3,700 tonnes C&D waste per day, which is one of the primary reasons for dust pollution in the capital. There are 255 designated collection centres for C&D waste in the city. The collected waste is transported to four processing and recycling facilities operated by IL&FS Environmental Infrastructure and Services Limited at Jahangirpuri, Shastri Park, Mundka and Bakkarwala.

The four facilities can process around 4,150 tonnes C&D waste per day. PTI GVS AAR AAR