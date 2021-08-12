Census Shows Less White Texas Ahead Of Redistricting Fight

News18
·4-min read

AUSTIN, Texas: Four of the nations 10 fastest-growing municipalities are suburbs of Texas’ big cities, census data released Thursday shows, meaning the second largest state in the U.S. could play a big part in the redistricting battle for control of Congress.

Texas also grew less white and more urban over the past 10 years, following the same overall trend seen across the country.

The new data culled from the 2020 census is coming more than four months later than expected due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The redistricting numbers states use for redrawing congressional and legislative districts show where white, Asian, Black and Hispanic communities grew over the past decade. It also shows which areas have gotten older or younger and the number of people living in dorms, prisons and nursing homes. The data covers geographies as small as neighborhoods and as large as states.

An earlier set of data released in April provided state population counts and showed the U.S. had 331 million residents last year, a 7.4% increase from 2010. That dataset determined that Texas will pick up two additional U.S. House seats bringing its total to 38, and two more electoral votes, for a total of 40, making it’s already large footprint on national politics even bigger.

Ballooning populations in metropolitan areas comes as many of Texas’ rural areas have shrunk, similar to other parts of the U.S.

That plus the state’s increasingly younger and more diverse demographics will be important elements to consider in the GOP-controlled process of redrawing the boundaries from which state and federal lawmakers are elected, according to Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin.

The nature of the population growth in the state and the fact that it is not evenly distributed throughout means we will have to see a lot of changes to the political maps in order to accommodate the change of the population growth, Blank said.

Republicans hold a majority of the states Congressional and Statehouse seats in both chambers, and they will have full control over the redistricting process.

For now, Republicans and Democrats find themselves at loggerheads. House Democrats walked off the job more than a month ago to block voting restrictions, and that has stopped the Legislature’s work on all bills.

Rep. Jim Murphy, who leads the Texas House Republican Caucus, said the pressure is on his Democratic colleagues to come back to work, and then the state’s redistricting committee could meet.

I really want the people of Texas to be able to participate in this process its critical but without a few more Democrats the people of Texas are going to be left out of that process, Murphy said.

If that committee is unable to meet, Murphy said, redistricting lines would be up to the courts and taken up in the next regular legislative session, set for 2023 after midterm congressional elections.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will continue to call special sessions on voting bills until the Legislature gets the job done. He has also pointed to scheduling a special session for redistricting.

Laws also exist to protect the equality of the vote between individuals and also to protect groups that have historically been discriminated against, Blank said.

Drawing politically advantageous district lines is known as gerrymandering.

State Rep. Rafael Ancha, a Democrat, is chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus and a member of the House redistricting committee. He said in a statement that he called on his colleagues to embrace diversity” in redrawing the maps.

Gerrymandering blocks fair maps that reflect todays Texas. Today, while Latinos make up 40 percent of the Texas population, we only represent 25 percent of the Texas House, Ancha said.

Since 2010, Texas has grown by nearly 4 million people roughly the entire population of neighboring Oklahoma and more than any other state in sheer numbers. Texas is now home to 29 million residents, second in size only to California.

That growth saw five Texas cities Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio gain 100,000 people over the past decade. Frisco and McKinney near Dallas; Conroe near Houston, and New Braunfels near San Antonio are among the 10 fastest growing cities in the U.S.

Democrats generally have fared better in growing Texas suburbs in recent elections. A recent analysis by The Associated Press showed that a decade ago, Republican politicians used census data to draw voting districts that gave them a greater political advantage in more states than either party had in the past 50 years.

___

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • COVID Killed Her Parents: 23-Yr-Old Devika is Now 'Mummy-Papa' to Her 6 Siblings

    23-year-old Devika, who was once just a daughter, is now the head of the family, shouldering the responsibility of looking after her six siblings. Both her parents died due to COVID within just 10 days during the second wave. Devika has five sisters and one brother. The youngest member of the family is her 4-year-old brother. When I asked her how her sisters and brother were dealing with the loss of both their parents, she said she had not yet told her three youngest siblings about it. For now s

  • US COVID-19 cases top 36 million with over 618,000 deaths

    Washington [US], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): US COVID-19 cases topped 36 million Tuesday, fueled by a steep increase in infections due to the unchecked spread of the Delta variant.

  • NEWS SCHEDULE

    National News Schedule for Wednesday, August 11 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL -Union minister Hardeep Puri, Karnataka and Haryana CMs at CII annual meeting -Parliament session related stories -Health ministry update on COVID-19 situation and vaccination -Political developments and party briefings NCR -CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 33 online services of transport dept -NDMC standing committee meeting -Farmers' protest related developments NORTH -Himachal

  • West Bengal: Water level rises in Ganga after heavy rainfall

    Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], August 11 (ANI): Rising water of Ganga River due to continuous heavy rainfall caused river banks in Murshidabad to break on Tuesday.

  • Maha: 210 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 10 more deaths

    Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) Thane has reported 210 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,47,153, an official said on Wednesday.

  • Simranjeet Singh - From Last-Minute Entry in Hockey Squad to Goal-Scorer in Medal Match

    Simranjeet Singh wasn't selected in the Indian men's hockey team for the Tokyo Olympics but after the IOC allowed two extra players to added to each squad, Simran was named. He made his Olympics debut in the match against Spain and scored in it and then went onto score two goals in the bronze medal match.

  • Man drowns in river in UP

    Etawah (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old man fell in the Sengar river and drowned as he tried to save himself from a stray cattle fight in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

  • PARLIAMENT SCHEDULE

    Parliament Schedule for Wednesday, August 11 LOK SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 RAJYA SABHA Obituary references Bills for consideration and passing -The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 - The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2021 -The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2021 PTI DV

  • Foreign news schedule for Wednesday, Aug 11

    -US President Joe Biden rules out changes in US troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan.

  • 2 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 7,548

    Port Blair, Aug 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,548 on Wednesday as two more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

  • 500 kg of beef seized, 2 arrested in Jharkhand

    Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Aug 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and 5 quintals of beef seized from their possession in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

  • Mizoram records 863 new COVID-19 cases

    Aizwal (Mizoram) [India], August 11 (ANI): Mizoram recorded 863 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Mizoram on Wednesday.

  • PM Modi pays tributes to Balaji Tambe

    New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Balaji Tambe, saying he will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth.  Tambe, a well-known spiritual leader who was also an Ayurveda doctor and proponent of Yoga, died at a private hospital in Pune on Tuesday following a brief illness. He was 81.

  • Sports Schedule

    Sports Schedule on Wednesday, Aug 11 CRICKET: *Preview of second Test between India and England at Lord's.

  • New Zealand designates Indonesia, Fiji as high-risk countries due to COVID-19

    New Zealand on Wednesday designated Indonesia and Fiji as very high-risk countries due to escalating COVID-19 case numbers, and placed limits on travel from them. Travel to New Zealand from Indonesia and Fiji will be restricted to New Zealand citizens, their partners and children, and parents of dependent children who are New Zealand citizens, COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said.

  • Teenager held in Maharashtra for strangulating her mother to death

    Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): A teenager has been held in Navi Mumbai for allegedly strangulating her mother to death after being scolded over her studies, informed the Mumbai Police.

  • Will focus on improving passenger services, says new Bhopal DRM Bandopadhyay

    Bhopal, Aug 11 (PTI) Newly-appointed Bhopal Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay has said his focus will be on further enhancing passenger services, innovations and raising the division's income.

  • Brazil reports 1,211 more COVID-19 deaths

    Brasilia [Brazil], August 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 1,211 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 564,773, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

  • PSG Confirms Lionel Messi's Signing With a Video, Argentine Undergoes Medical Test

    Lionel Messi has finally reached his destination and his signing has been confirmed by PSG. The Ligue 1 giants shared a number of posts and videos about the same on social media. Check them out below.

  • Study On Mixing Covaxin, Covishield By CMC Vellore Gets DCGI Approval

    On July 29, the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had said that it was in favour of mixing Covishiled and Covaxin.