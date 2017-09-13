Celtic Charged by UEFA Over Pitch Invasion

UEFA have opened Disciplinary proceedings against Celtic and PSG for misconduct of fans during their Champions League tie

London: European football's governing body UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Celtic after a fan invaded the pitch during their Champions League tie against French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

A supporter raced onto the Parkhead pitch late in the first half on Tuesday with the hosts 3-0 down and darted towards PSG's 18-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe.

He aimed a fresh-air kick at the former Monaco striker but failed to make contact before being whisked away by stewards.

Celtic have been charged with a count of "field invasion" and according to a UEFA statement, will have their case heard by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on October 19th.

Celtic have already been fined 11 times in less than six years over fan behaviour issues ranging from pro-IRA chants to fireworks, crowd disturbances and illicit banners.

PSG have also been charged after their fans were accused of breaking seats at Celtic Park and will have their matter addressed at the same hearing as their opponents.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expressed his frustration with Tuesday night's incident and said the Parkhead club would take its own action.

"The crowd reaction said it all. It is disappointing at any ground that a supporter gets on to the pitch," he said.

"I am sure the club will deal with that. It shouldn't be anything that we should see on a football field. The crowd in their reaction told you everything you need to know."

Police said they made seven arrests at Celtic Park, including a 21-year-old man accused of an alleged pitch incursion and assault.

Four men are expected to appear in court later Wednesday.