CELEBS REVIEW : Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran| John Abraham | Diana Penty

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham making his comeback after two years with his film "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran"- a movie on India's nuclear test in 1998. The movie also stars Diana Penty in pivotal role. Before audience , Bollywood celebrities have already watched this movie in a special screening in Mumbai , which saw , Jackky Bhagnani , Parmeet sethi , Javed Jaffrey , Kabir Khan with Mini Mathur , John Abraham with wife Priya , Mukesh Chabbra , Diana Penty and Harshvardhan Rane.