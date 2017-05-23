Celebs react to explosions at Ariana Grande's concert

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A few moments ago, the news of explosions at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester broke out, which resulted in multiple casualties. Hollywood is sending their prayers and thoughts to the families, who have lost their loved ones in this "suspected terrorist attack." Celebs like Katy Perry, John Legend, Ellen DeGeneres, Dwayne Johnson and more took to social media and shared their thoughts and prayers for Manchester. Here are some reactions: The 'Stone-cold' hit-maker, Demi Lovato took to Twitter and wrote, "My prayers are with you Manchester. Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives..praying for everyone and all #arianators."

John Legend shared a heartfelt message for the UK and fans of Ariana who all were present there. The singer tweeted, "Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking."

Actor Dwayne Johnson also express his thoughts on the suspected terrorist attack by saying, "Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande."

Pop-sensation Selena Gomez also took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted her prayers for Manchester. She wrote, "My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester."

Talk show host, Ellen DeGeners tweeted, "This story is so sad and so scary. Sending all my love to Manchester."

The 37-year-old-singer, Pink shared her prayers for the people of Manchesters by tweeting, "My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking."

Some more reactions are:

According to Greater Manchester Police, two loud explosions were reportedly heard near the ticket office of the arena. However, the cause of the reported blast is not known. The police department have confirmed the number of casualties to be 19 in the explosions and said that the incident is being treated as terrorist attacks until further investigation. The 23-year-old pop sensation did not sustain any injury in the incident. Local media reports stated that the Manchester Victoria Station, which is close to the concert venue, has been closed and all trains have been cancelled for the time being. (ANI)