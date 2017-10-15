Celebrity Clasico 2017 Live Streaming: Get All Heart FC vs All Stars FC Football Match Online Stream and Telecast Details

New Delhi: Virat Kohli-led All Heart FC lock horns against Ranbir Kapoor’s All Stars FC in the Celebrity Clasico 2017 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri. The football match between the two teams is aimed at raising funds for a charity. Apart from cricketers and Bollywood actors, Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes will be in action as well.

Live Broadcast/Streaming of Celebrity Clasico 2017 Football Match

The Celebrity Clasico football match between All Heart FC vs All Stars FC will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD. The free online live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. The coverage is expected to start from 6:30 while the match kicks off at 7 pm IST.

Last year Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Playing for Humanity’ joins hands with Kohli’s Foundation to organise a similar charity match in Mumbai and the game ended in a 2-2 draw. Tonight’s fixture is tipped to pull a big crowd, given that starts from Bollywood and cricket will be in action.

Squads

All Heart FC: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohan Bopanna, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahl, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, S Badrinath, Sreejest P, Pawan Negi, Digvijay Rawat, Anup Sridhar, Anirudh Srikanth, Mangaldas.

All Stars FC: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Leander Paes, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, Kartik Aaryan, Arman Jain, Shabir Ahluwalia, Nishant Mehra, Sachin joshi, Jim Sarbh, Vivian DSena, Karan Veer Mehra, Aadar jain, Vikram Thapa, Rohan Shrestha, Harpreet Baweja, Shashank Khaitan.