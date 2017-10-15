Celebrity Clasico 2017: All You Need to Know Ahead of Virat Kohli’s All Heart FC vs Ranbir Kapoor’s All Stars FC

The idea behind the Celebrity Clasico is to raise funds for charity.

New Delhi: It’s a unique football match. Indian sports stars will be up against Bollywood stars in the 2017 edition of the Celebrity Clasico. The football match will feature Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. And Bollywood side is studded with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Teams & Previous Meeting

The two teams have been named as All Heart FC and All Stars FC. While Kohli will lead the team of sports stars; All Heart FC, Ranbir Kapoor has been given the charge of All Stars FC. The last time these two sides met for a charity match, the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

For Noble Cause

The idea behind the Celebrity Clasico is to raise funds for charity. It is an initiative by Cornerstone Sport and GS Entertainment.

Venue

The match will be played today (October 15) at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri at 7:00 pm and it will be telecast live on TV as well.

Squads

All Heart FC: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohan Bopanna, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahl, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, S Badrinath, Sreejest P, Pawan Negi, Digvijay Rawat, Anup Sridhar, Anirudh Srikanth, Mangaldas.

All Stars FC: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Leander Paes, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, Kartik Aaryan, Arman Jain, Shabir Ahluwalia, Nishant Mehra, Sachin joshi, Jim Sarbh, Vivian DSena, Karan Veer Mehra, Aadar jain, Vikram Thapa, Rohan Shrestha, Harpreet Baweja, Shashank Khaitan.