Celebrities wish veteran singer Asha Bhosle on her 86th birthday

As the veteran singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, celebrities extended warm wishes to the singer. Actor Rishi Kapoor wished singer on her special day. Calling Bhosle a legend in more ways than one, Kajol shared a picture of her with the singer. "Happy happy birthday to my most favourite always @ashabhosle. A legend in more ways than one," she tweeted. Riteish Deshmukh shared a photo of Bhosle and him singing together and wished her a happy birthday. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wished a happy birthday to the 'magnetic' and emotive voice, Asha. Madhuri Dixit also wished the singer on her special day. Bhosle was born on September 8, 1933, in a small town of Goar in Sangli, now in Maharashtra. The legendary singer's career started in 1943 and has spanned over six decades. She has done playback singing for several Bollywood movies. In addition, she has recorded several private albums and songs. Bhosle has also participated in numerous solo concerts in India and abroad.