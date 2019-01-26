Celebrities extend Republic Day wishes to nation

Bollywood actors, including Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar today took to social media to extended their heartfelt greetings on India's 70th Republic Day and express their love and respect for the nation. Vicky Kaushal, who recently featured in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' Took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, dressed in white kurta pajama, posing with the Tricolour in his hand. "Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" he wrote in the caption. Anupam Kher posted a video of himself on Instagram and extended his wishes to his followers. "Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind," he wrote in the caption. Sachin Tendulkar wished his followers by posting a video where he can be seen singing the national anthem with his fellow sports personalities including former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, tennis player Sania Mirza, former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia, Indian shooter Gagan Narang, retired Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi and freestyle wrestler Sushil Kumar. "Always gives me goosebumps when our National Anthem plays and the feeling used to become all the more special whenever I heard it on the ground while representing India," Sachin wrote in the caption. Ajay Devgan also extended his Republic Day wishes and tweeted, "It out duty to follow our constitution. Happy Republic Day." Praising the constitution on India in his tweet, Rajkumar Rao wrote, "The efforts of Dr Ambedkar and the rest of the constituent assembly resulted in the birth of one of the most diverse constitutions that exist there in the world. It fills me with pride every time I think of being guided by it and see our national flag being hoisted. Happy republic day." On this day in 1950, India solidified its sovereignty by putting into effect the Constitution of India, a governing document that took nearly three years of careful deliberation to finalise, and whose eventual enactment was joyfully celebrated across the co