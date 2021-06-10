Celebrated Poet & Filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta Passes Away

Celebrated poet and filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta has passed away at the age of 77, as per a report by Hindustan Times. Dasgupta breathed his last at his Kolkata residence on Thursday.

According to the report, the filmmaker was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time. He was also reportedly undergoing dialysis for kidney-related problems. Dasgupta was supposed to undergo another round of dialysis on Thursday but when his wife went to wake him up, she found him unresponsive.

Directors Goutam Ghose, Aneek Dhar and actor Prosenjit Chatterjee mourned his demise. Ghose told Hindustan Times, "I have lost a friend. I have so many beautiful memories with him".

Buddhadeb Dasgupta was born in 1944 near Purulia in West Bengal. Among his best-known films are Bagh Bahadur, Tahader Katha, Charachar and Uttara. Five of his films won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film, while Dooratwa (1978) and Tahader Katha (1993) won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali. As a filmmaker, Dasgupta won the National Film Award for Best Direction twice, for Uttara (2000) and Swapner Din (2005). Over the years he has published several works of poetry including Govir Araley, Coffin Kimba Suitcase, Himjog, Chhaata Kahini, Roboter Gaan, Sreshtha Kabita, and Bhomboler Ascharya Kahini O Ananya Kabita.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

