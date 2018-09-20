Ceat partners Torino FC as official tyre partner

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Tyre manufacturing giant Ceat Limited on Thursday announced its partnership with Torino FC for the next two years as the Italian football club's official tyre partner.

The deal is aimed at fortifying Ceat's brand presence in Italy and the European football crazy markets.

"We are extremely happy to partner with Torino F.C., which is one of the most popular clubs in Italy. Ceat was a brand born in Turin and going back to our roots is what makes it a special experience for us," said Nitish Bajaj, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Ceat Limited.

Commenting on the partnership, a Torino spokesperson said: "We are thrilled to have Ceat on board with us, a well-known brand in India with a history in Italy."

"We as a club would like to take our brand across the world and association with a global brand like Ceat would be a testament to our mission. We look forward to a long and successful partnership for the seasons to come," he added.

