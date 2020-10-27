CDS Rawat, Army Chief Observe Infantry Day; PM Modi Praises Valour

Army commanders and Colonel of the regiments present in Delhi laid wreath at the National War Memorial at India Gate, Delhi, on Tuesday, 27 October, to mark their respect for the Infantry Day.

This year on the Infantry Day, the troops present for ceremonial duties at the war memorial were from 13 Kumaon, which was fought to the last man, last round at the Battle of Rezangla in the winter of 1962. Rezangla is the point that Indian troops have recently occupied in South Pongang Tso, last month, amid India and China border stand-off.

PM Modi, too, took to Twitter to laud the forces for their courage and valour.

“Greetings to all ranks of our courageous infantry on the special occasion of Infantry Day. India is proud of the role played by the infantry in protecting our nation. Their bravery continues to motivate millions,” he tweeted.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naranave pose for a group photograph with other officers at National War Memorial on Infantry Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 27 October, 2020.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat along with Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane at National War Memorial on Infantry Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 27 October, 2020.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat along with Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane at National War Memorial on Infantry Day

