CCI covers Pakistan PM's photo at headquarter in Mumbai

Cricket Club of India (CCI) covered Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's photo at CCI headquarter in wake of Pulwama terror attack. CCI Secretary Suresh Bafna said, "We called a meeting on the very next day of the attack and to condemn the attack, we decided to cover the photo. We will be deciding soon how to remove the photo." Pakistan PM Imran Khan's portrait was one of those that adorned the prestigious club's restaurant wall for leading the Pakistani team to 1992 World Cup victory.