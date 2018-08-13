CCI approves Intelenet's takeover by Teleperformance

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday approved the acquisition of Mumbai-based BPO firm Intelenet by a subsidiary of French outsourcing firm Teleperformance.

"@CCI_India approves acquisition of Intelenet BPO Holdings Pvt Ltd and Intelenet Global Services Pvt Ltd by Dutch Contact Centers (DCC) B.V.," the fairplay watchdog said in a tweet.

The BPO, which serves more than 110 clients in over 25 languages, is being acquired by DCC, a subsidiary of Teleperformance, from private equity major Blackstone.

Intelenet employs 55,000 people at its 40 global delivery centres in eight locations across Americas, the UK, Europe, Middle East, India and the Philippines.

