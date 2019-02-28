CCEA approves development of new airport in Rajkot

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Thursday approved the development of a new greenfield airport at Hirasar in Gujarat's Rajkot at an estimated cost of Rs 1,405 crore.

"Considering the constraints and compulsions with respect to the existing airport, the state government desires to develop a new greenfield airport in Rajkot.

"Government of Gujarat has identified required land for the new airport and requested the Airports Authority of India to develop, operate and maintain the new airport," an official release said.

--IANS

