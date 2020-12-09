CBSE Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship Registration Ends 10 Dec

The deadline for submitting applications under the Central Board of Secondary Education’s “Merit Scholarship Program for Single Girl Child” is on Thursday, 10 December. The objective of the scheme is to provide scholarships to the meritorious single girl child students, who are the only child of their parents.

“The scheme is aimed to recognize the efforts of the parents in promoting education among girls and to provide encouragement to meritorious students,” CBSE said in a statement.

Students under the scheme who avail a scholarship will enjoy other concessions given by the school as well, as per the rules. The rate of scholarship is Rs 500 per month. The scholarship awarded under the scheme will be paid for a maximum period of two years.

A hard copy of the application form (renewal only) has to be submitted on or before 28 December, as per the official notice. “Hard copies received after the last date shall not be entertained,” said the official notice by CBSE.

How to Apply for CBSE Merit Scholarship Program for Single Girl Child

Visit cbse.nic.in. Log in using your class 10 roll number and date of birth as login credentials.

Under the notification section, click on ‘SINGLE GIRL CHILD SCHOLARSHIP X-2020 REG’ dated 13 November.

Click on the application link. A new tab will open. Select the type of application -- fresh or renewal.

Read the instructions carefully. Now click on SGC-X fresh application or renewal.

Fill the application form, upload documents and submit.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

