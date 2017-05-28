CBSE Results: Tharoor, Kejriwal and Sharmaji Caught in Twitter Jokes

As expected, Twitterati poked fun at the age-old comparisons with the mythical ‘Sharmaji’s son’ and even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not spared.

New Delhi: Twitter was awash with the buzz created by the CBSE Class 12 results on Sunday. While many took to congratulate the high scorers, others appealed to those who didn’t score as much to not lose hope. For many others, however, it was just another fuel to fire up the jokes factory.

As expected, Twitterati poked fun at the age-old comparisons with the mythical ‘Sharmaji’s son’ and even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was not spared.

Here's a look at the best Twitter jokes on the result:





Arts Student Raksha Gopal From Amity International School, Tops Exam With 99.6%. 😱😱😱 Itne Me Hum Jaise 3-3 Paas Ho Jaate.🙃#CbseResults2017 — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 28, 2017









When you choose engineering after scoring poorly in 12th Board exams. #CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/lGh5F1c3k3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 28, 2017





Raksha Gopal tops the CBSE 12th Board, Another win for Modi, as her email id: Go.Raksha@gmail.com #CbseResults2017 — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 28, 2017





Dear Students Don't Be Sad.Marks Really Dont Matter.An IITian Is Spreading Raita In Delhi &A Tea Seller Is Making Us Proud#CbseResults2017 — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) May 28, 2017





Today is Relative's Badla Day or Neecha Dikhao day. Hope you can fight back. #CbseResults2017 — SarDoNic™🌪️ (@DaddyAdd) May 28, 2017





Parent: Your teacher said you haven't done well enough in your #CbseResults2017 . Is he right ?? Kid: pic.twitter.com/RKpdkRKXt8 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 28, 2017





It doesn't hurt the day when the result is out. It actually hurts the next day when you see your dad reading newspaper. #CbseResults2017 — Sir_Caustic (@meBlack_Sheep) May 28, 2017





#CbseResults2017

NDTV : Beta how you came first in board?

CBSE topper : pic.twitter.com/vSQAzAJ4aj — Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) May 28, 2017





Relatives today: Not concerned about family in hospital but more worries about Sharma Ji ke bête ka result 😂😎#CbseResults2017 #Relatives pic.twitter.com/TfdsIqrAsU — Gabbar's Eye (@Gabbar_Eye) May 28, 2017





When Sharma uncle showsoff his child's 95% and you got 72% .#CbseResults2017 pic.twitter.com/MOwlW8e1Yn — nadaan ladki (@one_in_minion) May 28, 2017







