CBSE Proposes to Hold 12th Board Exams Twice, Only for Major Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Exams 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed to hold the exams for class 12 board exams twice this year. As per the proposals exams will be held “wherever the conditions are conducive” in some locations while in areas where the situation is not conducive, “exams will start after a fortnight of the first phase.” Further, if a student is unable to appear in the scheduled exam due to COVID-related matters s/he will be provided another opportunity to appear for the exams at a later stage, as per the proposal document accessed by News18.com.

This is not the only option suggested by the Board. CBSE is also considering holding exams for only major subjects should be held. Usually, a student appears for five or six subjects in their class 12 board exams. This year, the board proposes the students to appear for one language and three elective subjects only. Based on the performance of students in these subjects, the result of the fifth and sixth subjects will be decided, as per the proposal sent to Ministry.

Further, the duration of each exam would be curtailed to 90 minutes or one and a half hours instead of three hours, as per the proposal. Not only CBSE suggested slashing the duration of the exams but the Board also proposes to have multiple-choice questions and very short answer type questions. The exam will also be held on the curtailed syllabus. CBSE, CISCE, and several other boards had announced to curtail their syllabus by 30 per cent this academic year to make up for the loss of instructional hours caused due to the pandemic-induced online classes.

For the subjects for which exams will not be held, students will be given marks based on the average of highest marks obtained in the exams which were held. A similar policy was suggested by CBSE last year too. CBSE had suggested holding exams for only those subjects which are considered necessary for admissions to colleges.

Story continues

These suggestions are among options proposed by the national education board. The final decision on the CBSE class 12 board exams will be taken after a meeting between several high-profile ministers of the Narendra Modi government tomorrow. A meeting chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, former HRD Minister and currently minister of textile Smriti Irani who also has additional charge as Minister of Women and Child Development, and former HRD Minister and currently minister of I&B Prakash Javadekar will also be present in the meeting. The meeting will be held tomorrow at 11:30 am.

The Board proposed two ways of holding the CBSE 12th Boards 2021. In one of the options, CBSE suggests allowing students to take exams from the schools they have enrolled in. In this case, the entire process can be completed in 45 days and the result will be declared within 15 days of completion of exams. The second option is to as per the usual proposal of the board procuring exam centres, assigning different schools to students as exam centres. In this option, the CBSE claims,

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here