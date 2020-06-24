CBSE Likely to Release CTET 2020 Admit Card Today, Exam on 5 July

Admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are likely to be released on Wednesday, 24 June, since the exam is still scheduled for the 5 July.

The exam is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education and is held to test the eligibility of candidates for teaching jobs in the country. The board is expected to release a notification regarding the release of admit cards by 7 pm on Wednesday.

Applicants who have applied for the CTET July 2020 exam should regularly check the official website to receive the latest update. The CTET exam was held on 5 July last year as well and was held across 112 cities.

To ensure social distancing during the exam, it's likely that the education board will also an increase in the number of test centres. Last year, the exam was conducted in 2,935 centres across the country and over 28 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Structure and Paper Pattern of CTET

All questions in CTET are Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carrying one mark and there will be no negative marking.

There will be two papers of CTET.

(i) Paper I will be for a person who intents to be a teacher for classes I to V.

(ii) Paper II will be for a person who intents to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII

Qualifying Marks Required to Pass CTET

According to National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) guidelines, an applicant who scores 60 percent or more in the TET exam will be considered as TET pass.

(a) School managements (Government, local bodies, government aided and unaided) may consider giving concessions to person belonging to SC/ST, OBC, differently-abled persons, etc, in accordance with their extant reservation policy.

(b) Should give weightage to the CTET scores in the recruitment process however, qualifying the CTET would not confer a right on any person for recruitment/employment as it is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment.

